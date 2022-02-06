Criminal filings were up in 2021, but that’s not a sign that crime is up.
It’s simply a sign that things have returned somewhat back to normal after the effects of the pandemic in 2020.
Last year, case numbers were about where they were in 2019 before COVID-19 threw wrenches into the criminal justice machinery.
That being said, filings continue to be down in DeKalb, LaGrange and Noble counties while case volume has gone way up in Steuben County over recent years.
In 2021, prosecutors in the area filed a total of 5,115 criminal cases. That’s an 8.2% increase from the 2020 total of 4,727, but it’s about the same as 2019’s 5,136 cases.
DeKalb County’s total cases increased 3.83% to 1,112 cases; LaGrange County dropped 3.34% to 926 cases; Noble County was down 0.98% to 1,416; and Steuben County was up 30.99% to 1,661 total cases.
Those numbers are compiled from a total of case filings in the online court record system Doxpop and may include some duplicate cases, so unique cases may be slightly lower than stated. For example, the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office reported 1,623 total cases as compared to 1,661 as shown in Doxpop.
KPC Media Group uses Doxpop numbers in its annual analysis because some counties do not compile their total numbers or break them down by charge level.
Criminal filings only represent allegations of a crime. Cases are categorized by their most serious charges, which may be pleaded down at a later time or outright dismissed, so the final resolution of cases is often less than the initial charges. Cases also does not capture the full number of charges, as an individual may be facing two or many more different counts under a single cause number.
As usual, the vast majority of criminal cases were low-level felonies and misdemeanors, while “major” felonies — Level 4 felony cases and higher — make up only about 1-in-10 filings.
The four-county area posted a total of 168 major felonies with 44 in DeKalb, 43 in LaGrange, 50 in Noble and 31 in Steuben. That’s up from 143 major felonies in 2020 and also up from 151 in 2019.
It’s also the highest number of major felony cases since 2015, with the region usually averaging around 150 higher-level cases per year.
Low-level felonies, Level 5 and Level 6, made up 1,566 cases, while misdemeanor cases totaled 3,383.
Despite having the region’s smallest population, Steuben County now has the most criminal filings each year and has seen case numbers rising over the last two years.
From 2015 through 2019, Steuben County typically had around 1,000 total cases per year, but that increased past 1,250 in 2020 before topping 1,600 this year, even despite the pandemic.
“This is a fairly substantial increase from 2020. Domestic violence and OWI cases have been a constant. Obviously, the filing of two murder cases is significant, as we had not filed a new murder case for a few years,” Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said.
It’s hard to pinpoint exactly why filing numbers have gone up so sharply, but Musser offered a few factors that may be responsible.
First, Indiana State Police and other local law enforcement has stepped up patrols, which may be netting more crime in the community, along the interstate and the Toll Road.
“The more you look for crime, the more likely you are to find it,” he said.
Second, bond rules have changed allowing more people to get out of jail after an arrest with no bond or smaller bond amounts. Musser said it appears that that is causing more repeat or multiple offense cases, as people get out of jail and commit another crime before the first case is resolved.
Third, Musser said a general lack of respect for the law seems to be growing, as it’s something he sees in the courtroom on a day-to-day basis.
Lastly, the pandemic has caused a spike in activity in Steuben County, even though it hasn’t been the case elsewhere.
“Things started to get nuts after the pandemic began and haven’t changed,” Musser said.
In DeKalb County, cases have dropped off in recent years. After running in the 1,200 range in 2015 and 2016, then rose from 2017-2019 to around a 1,450 average. After dropping to about 1,000 in 2020, case numbers remained lower at just over 1,100 this year.
DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner said there hasn’t been much of a change in the types of cases the county sees most often — there has been an uptick in child molest cases in her county — although there have been some changes in how cases are being handled after they’re filed.
“There have been some significant changes in how they are handled. DeKalb had a new judge this year. We also have a new drug court, and we refined sentencing procedures for the new community corrections program. These changes have resulted in different sentencing options—hopefully ones that better meet our goals: justice, protection and reformation,” she said.
Noble and LaGrange counties were also down as compared to 2019, although by smaller amounts.
Noble County’s total case count was actually up year over year, but the increase came from infraction cases, while misdemeanors and felonies were slightly lower than even 2020.
The rise in infractions, which include things like traffic citations and other minor crimes, is likely a result of life getting more back to normal, Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery said.
“I do see modest increases, which I expected since we are (were?) starting to emerge from the COVID lock downs,” Mowery said.
In LaGrange County, the types of cases have remained fairly constant, but Prosecutor Travis Glick thinks some new legislation could help reduce one common charge — operating with a valid license.
“Unfortunately, methamphetamine charges, and related offenses, still make up the bulk of our caseload. As to our misdemeanor cases, driving while suspended charges are still far too common,” Glick said. “Indiana had new legislation that went into effect on December 31, 2021, House Enrolled Act 1199. As part of Governor Holcomb’s 2021 Next Level Agenda, HEA 1199 is designed to improve Hoosiers’ ability to obtain and maintain valid driving privileges. Our office is hopeful this new legislation, along with other measures, will reduce the number of drivers operating without a valid license.”
