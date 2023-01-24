ANGOLA — Pokagon State Park announced its Indiana Master Naturalist Workshop schedule for 2023.
The 10 sessions run April 19 through June 10 and the cost is $120. The cost includes class handouts, select field guides and master naturalist fees.
The program is aimed for adults 18 years old or older. The registration is now open and it is due by March 24. Space is limited.
Aimee Wentworth, resource conservationist at Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District, took initiative to introduce the program to Steuben County after she participated in it in Allen County in 2018.
“I participated in the IMN program in 2018 for Allen County, and I used to work at Pokagon,” said Wentworth.
She said even though she had prior experience of environmental science studies, she learned a lot in the program, especially on how to identify different bird species in the area. But she did not like that she along with a few other Angola residents had to drive from Angola to Fort Wayne to participate.
After completing the program Wentworth approached Pokagon State Park management where she at that time worked as an accounts clerk, and asked if they could host the program there.
“And that’s when it got started for us,” said Wentworth.
Interpretive Naturalist of Pokagon State Park Nicky Ball said that the IMN program runs through the entire state and that it is spearheaded by the DNR. She said that DNR also had a similar separate teen course, but Pokagon State Park only hosted the one aimed for adults.
“There are 10 classes that people can do,” said Ball.
About once a week, she said, a guest speaker would then come to talk to the participants on various topics pertinent to wildlife and wildlife preservation. This year’s schedule includes classes on wild edibles, people and natural resources, wildflowers, geology, birds and birding, mammals, etc. Each class is scheduled to last for 3 1/2 hours.
“Each class is about a different topic related to nature,” said Ball.
In the classes the participants will spend some time indoors, listening to the speaker, and also they will have an outside component. In addition, said Ball, the participants will also get field guides and books included in their registration fee.
“They will get like a bird field guide and a wildflower field guide,” said Ball.
At the end of the program the participants are required to do 24 volunteer hours, said Wentworth, in a place like a state park or a nature preserve, or at another organization that focuses on environment, and after that they receive their IMN certificate. They also get a pin.
“I think it’s so people can learn more, but it also helps them if they want to volunteer,” said Wentworth. “It gives them more knowledge to share with people.”
Ball added that it was worth participating in the program not only because of the certificate, but also because it was a fun community to belong to. Every year IMN has a gathering for a field trip for all the certified participants.
“It’s just a lot of fun,” said Ball.
She reminded that participation in the program space was limited, and they could only take no more than 20 participants.
Ball added that everyone was welcome to participate in the program. Adding it as a line on a resume for those who wanted in the future to work for the state parks was a great idea, but it was also intended for everyone interested in learning more about wildlife.
“It’s just more of you did these requirements,” said Ball.
She further explained the DNR was trying to hold the classes every year, but that was not always happening, sometimes due to the pandemic. The hope was always to do the classes every year.Pokagon State Park partnered with Steuben County Water and Soil Conservation District for the event.
“They spearheaded it really, and then we just hosted it at the park,” said Ball.
Ball said that the program is run through the Indiana DNR, but there are lots of different organizations that they work with, and the classes can be hosted not only by state parks, but also by state historic sites or ACRES properties.
“Different organizations can host those classes,” said Ball.
She said that the first time Pokagon State Park did the program, they had a full class of about 15-18 participants, and last year they also had a waiting list.
“It was a huge success,” said Wentworth.
Ball said this year they started with contacting the people on the last year’s waiting list, and they expected to fill the class up again this year.
For more information or to register, please call the office of Steuben County Water and Soil Conservation District at 665-3211 ext. 3 or email steubenswcd@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.