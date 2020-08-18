HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community School board on Monday honored a former school administrator, learned it is losing the current board president and hired a new head coach for boys basketball and baseball.
The board voted to name the school library The Carl T. Swift Learning Center in honor of the late Mr. Swift, who died one year ago at the age of 94.
A 1943 graduate of Hamilton High School, Mr. Swift served the school district as superintendent and later as interim principal and school board member. A dedication ceremony for the learning center will take place on a future date.
Mark Gould has resigned his position as a school board member because he no longer resides in the school district. Gould came to Hamilton as a superintendent. After his retirement, he won election as a board member, and the board chose him as its president.
The board accepted resignations from Brad Hennessey as coach of varsity boys basketball and varsity baseball and hired Justin McKnight for those positions.
The board also hired Adam Cool as a custodian, Dawn Brames as kitchen cashier, Candace Szeman as a bud driver, Amanda Gondell as an elementary teacher and Fallon Buswell as an elementary classroom assistant.
Other hires for coaching positions are Suna Johnson for girls golf, Kyra Lucas for junior varsity girls volleyball, Mindy McConnell for junior high girls basketball and Jeremy Banks as a varsity assistant for baseball.
The board awarded a $300 stipend to employees who went “above and beyond during the shutdown,” said Superintendent Anthony Cassel. Among their contributions, they assured meals were delivered to students” homes.
The board also voted to pay a stipend to teachers who are teaching both face-to-face and virtual classes. “We know it takes additional time to do those things,” Cassel said.
About 23 students, representing 7% of the student body, are learning from home, including 13-14 elementary students and 9-10 high school students, Cassel said.
Hamilton schools began the new school year Aug. 12.
“Kids came in really excited to be here,” Cassel said. “I just think they’re happy to be back in the building.”
He added, “The whole mask issue has been a non-issue for us,” with no complaining and no need to correct students about wearing them.
Hamilton hired an extra custodian to clean the cafeteria and “high-touch” areas, Cassel said. More parents are dropping off students from private vehicles, so the drop-off point has been revised.
“It’s been a very, very positive start” to the school year, Cassel said.
