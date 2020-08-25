INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross announces the appointment of Olivia Lusher as executive director for the Northeast Indiana Chapter, effective Monday.
Lusher is a longtime native of northeast Indiana and has spent her entire career in the non-profit sector.
“In every capacity of her career, Olivia recognized and valued the role education, industry, and government play in the well-being of a community,” said Chad Priest, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross-Indiana Region. “We’re fortunate to have her join us as an ambassador for our region — mobilizing resources, building relationships, and serving as a voice for those in need.”
Previously, Lusher worked in higher education as the executive director of K-12 partnerships and dual enrollment at Trine University. As executive director, she focused on building long-term relationships with the university’s K-12 partners and expanding dual enrollment partnerships, while being a conduit to corporate and industry partners through her outreach efforts.
She also served in the alumni and development office as the director of strategic partnerships, where she researched, developed and administered grant opportunities as well as cultivated and maintained donor relations through corporate, industry and personal stakeholdership.
