ANGOLA — There was a fairly stark contrast between candidates for the Indiana House but otherwise, there was much consensus among candidates for Steuben County offices in the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce candidate forum.
The event, held Wednesday night at Trine University’s Fabiani Theatre in the Rick and Vicki James University Center, drew all but four of the 12 invited candidates.
On the stage were Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, who is being challenged by Democrat Mike Travis for the Indiana House District 51 seat; North District Steuben County Commissioner candidates Lon Keyes, Democrat, and Andy Laughlin, Republican; surveyor candidate Jim Slabaugh, incumbent Republican; and Steuben County Council candidates Christina Cress, Republican, and Judy Rowe, Democrat, for District 1; and Ruth Beer, incumbent Republican, for District 3.
Surveyor candidate Don Mason, Democrat, and Council candidates David MacFadyen, Democrat, and incumbent Rick Shipe, Republican, District 2, did not participate, along with Mike Stephenson, Democrat, District 3.
House District 51
Travis and Zent showed their differences perhaps best when asked to comment on Senate Bill 1 that was passed in the special session this summer that all but bans abortion in Indiana.
The law imposes a ban on abortions but includes exceptions allowing abortions in cases of rape and incest, before 10 weeks post-fertilization; to protect the life and physical health of the mother; and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.
Travis said he didn’t think Indiana’s laws needed to be changed while Zent declared that he was anti-abortion.
“I feel we needed no overhaul at all. We should have just left it alone. Our abortion laws were respected enough and working to reduce abortions already over the last 10 years. So I felt these new laws that were passed should not have been passed. I think most Hoosiers agree I think that the state should not dictate a woman’s health decisions. Those are best left to her, her doctor and her faith. Forcing women to have babies that are not viable result or the violence or abuse or when they’re underage is just plain wrong,” Travis said.
Zent said the exemptions provided in the law, which is being challenged in court, were adequate to meet the needs of Hoosier women.
“The vast majority of the ladies that I talked to that had had abortions (and you understand if you have an abortion, you got an increased chance of having other health problems the rest of your life), they said if there were support services surrounding they would have had the baby given it up for adoption and maybe a lot of well meaning people in this country wouldn’t have to look overseas for adoption to adopt children. So there’s a lot of good that came from this legislation). It doesn’t satisfy everybody’s need but I am pro life and I will always be for taking care of the babies,” Zent said.
When discussing education, which makes up about 50% of the state’s budget, the candidates also differed.
Zent pointed to legislative action taken this year to provide a big boost in funding to education.
“We need more money dedicated to the teachers, maybe a few less administrators, and let’s target it to where it needs to go. As I said before, if money was a solution, about $6 billion extra we’d put in, almost doubling the school budget, would have solved a lot of problems and it hasn’t,” Zent said.
Travis said money has constantly been taken away from schools in favor of charter schools and vouchers for private education, forcing cuts and school districts having to use referendums to raise needed dollars.
“Since 2011, state government has disrupted our schools promising charters vouchers and competition were going to fix all our education problems. There have been some successes, it’s true, but overall, schools have been harmed by privatization efforts. In that time, over $3 billion has been drained from public schools with very little oversight, and our local schools have been forced to cut programs, fire teachers and close buildings,” Travis said.
Zent, a retired endodontist, will be seeking a sixth term in office next week. This is Travis’s first run for public office. He is a school teacher at Prairie Heights.
Commissioner
Keyes and Laughlin agreed on many approaches to dealing with issues facing Steuben County government if elected to the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
Keyes laid out his thinking about government and its role.
“I think government is there to do really three things. One is to protect our rights and liberties. Second, it should go without saying, the second thing is that we’re there to mitigate risk. That’s why we provide emergency response. That’s why we have people who make sure our roads and bridges are are up to snuff and that things work the way they’re supposed to,” Keyes said. “The third thing that we try to provide how do we get there. Really three ways through transparency in government is through communication with government that will be those two things will be my primary focus to provide to county government.”
Laughlin would like to see 5-year and 10-year master plans and has been educating voters about county government while out meeting people.
“A term I’ve used a lot my campaign is collaborative. Throughout this year, I’ve been making it a point to educate voters on the roles of various offices. A county commissioner’s main responsibilities include maintaining county buildings, grounds, roads and equipment, receiving bids and authorizing contracts, supervising construction and maintenance and maintenance projects and establishing housing standards,” Laughlin said.
The candidates were asked about economic development and how it is impacted by utility issues.
“The council and the commissioners need to lead in making our utilities effective and appropriate and for us,” Keyes said.
“Natural gas is a hot topic because businesses can’t expand and housing can’t be built without,” Laughlin said.
Both discussed other utility issues and agreed that collaboration was key to providing all of the county with key utilities, including broadband.
Council District 1
County council candidates were also asked to tackle the utilities issue. Cress and Rowe addressed it head on.
“(A) lack of gas is not allowing new homes to be built or local industry to grow. It’s literally killing my district. I have been researching and going to several meetings anywhere it’s discussed about natural gas I’ve been showing up. I have been with town council board members and even state senators. This issue is now crisis,” Cress said.
She vowed to keep researching and attending meetings to try to find an answer to the problem.
Rowe said the natural gas issue impacts more than just development.
“There’s been lots of alarming talk that NIPSCO has reached capacity of the delivery of natural gas to their existing pipelines. If it’s true, that’s the paramount challenge facing Steuben County. All other economic development, housing, early childhood education, everything else is subject to this successful management of that one outcome. And it’s actually the perfect example of how I view the role of county council in general. There are infinite good investments that can be made on our behalf. But our funds are not infinite,” Rowe said.
The candidates who serve the northern tier of counties were also to discuss spending federal dollars from the infrastructure act.
“I will make sure we maximize the dollars available to do to benefit the people of Steven County and focus on infrastructure because it is the cornerstone of economic development,” Cress said.
“As stewards of a limited public purse, it’s imperative for the council to prioritize the use of our resources. Setting the right priorities is the key to accomplishing everything else,” Rowe said.
Council District 3
Beer, who represents the district that’s mainly the southwest portion of the county, was alone on the stage.
She said the efforts of the Steuben County Economic Development Corp., which has been tackling the gas issue, need to be supported in order to find a solution.
“This is limiting the growth of residential as well as commercial extensions. Our EDC has been discussing this with our current supplier since 2015,” Beer said. “We need to continue to through our EDC to offer help in extending these (gas) lines. The county could offer funds as well as the private sector, too, and they’ve already shown interest in doing that.”
When talking about the infrastructure bill, Beer said there have been much information provided by the federal government, which has somewhat delayed understanding the legislation and using the money. Once these hurdles are cleared, work will need to be done to efficiently use the funds.
“So we need to have open discussion to possible funding opportunities, coordinating with various entities, departments, planning agencies and organizations. And this will develop a pipeline for these funds to run through,” she said.
Surveyor
Slabaugh was also a lone candidate.
He discussed a number of topics, including the modernization of his office and drainage management.
Slabaugh said when he took office about eight months ago, he thought they were going to have to spend something like $10,000 on a software upgrade, but they were able to determine they already had the system in place and just had to put it to use.
He said he wanted to see natural methods put to use when managing drainage.
“I want to use the natural stuff with boulders and limestone. I want to establish wetlands and maintain those wetlands as an extra filtration device, work with landowners and educate them. What we can do to keep our waterways and ditches clean? Farmers keep your fertilizer out of the ditch and people in town keep your cat litter whatever else out,” he said.
Two other candidates were on hand to introduce themselves, Ryan Bond, who is running for Jackson Township Trustee, and Lesli Hall, who is running for Pleasant Township Trustee.
