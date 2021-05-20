KENDALLVILLE — College isn’t for everyone. But a good-paying job can be.
The Impact Institute held its second annual Signing Day Wednesday at its main office on Dowling Street. A total of 21 students were expected to sign documentation signifying the next steps they were going to take after graduating high school.
“We’re excited to celebrate the accomplishments of the students and the next steps they are taking,” Impact Institute Director Jim Wamsley said. “This is a great day for us.”
Those students signing on for a job or college career were:
Cosmetology
• Carolee Williams, Churubusco High School, taking a job with Columbia City Great Clips
• Elizabeth Leonard, DeKalb, taking a job with Kendallville Smart Styles
Criminal Justice
• Abigail Ruiz, Garrett, attending Indiana Tech with a double major in criminal justice and psychology
Culinary Arts
• Natalie Brewbaker, Fremont, Ivy Tech Community College
• Brock Handshaw, Angola, Ivy Tech Community College
• Taylor Smith, Garrett, military-culinary
Marine Services Technology
• Daniel Leffers, Central Noble, North Webster Socks Marina
• Taven Larrance, Angola, AMC Marine Sales and Service and Marine Mechanics Institute in Orlando, Florida
• Ethan Beachy, East Noble, Columbia City Shriner Lake Marine and Marine Mechanics Institute in Orlando, Florida
• Logan Behm, Central Noble, Columbia City Shriner Lake Marine and Marine Mechanics Institute in Orlando, Florida
• Josh Rusmisel, East Noble, Griffith’s Wawasee Marina and Marine Mechanics Institute in Orlando, Florida
Primary Health Care
• Christopher Rowland, DeKalb, Kendallville Lutheran Life Villages
• Carla Hicks, DeKalb, Huntington University, nursing
• Mariah Maley, East Noble, Saint Francis, nursing
Welding
• Weslie Traster, East Noble, Ivy Tech Community College
• Grant Jordan, DeKalb, Ivy Tech Community College
• Caleb Price, Angola, Vestil of Angola
• Griffin Hosek, Angola, Vestil of Angola
• Bryce Sherrod, DeKalb, Vestil of Angola
• Tate Wamsley, East Noble, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 166.
• Mia Palmer, DeKalb High School, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 166
Signing Day was split into morning and afternoon sessions to accommodate student schedules.
The featured speaker for the morning was Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman. He pointed out that as of Wednesday, Noble County employers were looking to fill 400 manufacturing openings and 100 health care openings. When all sectors are included, there are 808 job openings in Noble County alone.
“Those jobs are available today,” Gatman said. “It’s a great time to be a Career and Technical Education student.”
Gatman has six children. Three of them went through a CTE program.
“I’ve seen the impact Career and Technical Education has on students,” he said.
The afternoon guest speaker was Blair Milo, Indiana Secretary of Career Connections and Talent.
Milo couldn’t thank the students enough for the value they are bringing to local communities by pursuing a career technical education career.
She said the state anticipates one million new jobs over the next 10 years.
“I think that number is low as more businesses continue to come to Indiana,” Milo said.
She explained that the majority of these jobs are good quality jobs, paying good quality wages for those with technical experience.
“Each of you bring a unique talent to the work force,” Milo said.
She ended her speech by thanking all of the educators and family members who have been a critical part of each of the students’ lives.
Wamsley said while going to college is the answer for some people, for others it is entering the work force. The Impact Institute provides a pathway for both
“All work is considered to be honorable and valuable,” Wamsley said.
The Impact Institute goes beyond the nuts and bolts of job skills, emphasizing soft skills such as showing up every day for work on time and putting in an honest day’s labor for an honest wage.
“It’s a part of all of our programs,” Wamsley said. “Soft skills are emphasized as much as the other skills. We try to instill the same type of traits.”
The number of students guaranteed good jobs out of school shows that the Impact Institute is the right path for many students.
“We provide students with a solid base of specific skills,” Wamsley said. “They tend to look at our kids a little differently.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.