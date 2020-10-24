ANGOLA — The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual winter fundraiser, this year a decorated wreath auction, at The Heritage Club, 1905 Wohlert Street, on Nov. 19 during Business After Hours.
The event runs from 5-8:30 p.m.
Wreaths for decorating can be purchased from the chamber for $25.
Those interested in purchasing a wreath to decorate can call 665-3512 and be invoiced for the purchase or visit https://bit.ly/34pfg1G to pay using a credit card.
Wreaths can be collected from the chamber office after purchase or delivered, if preferred.
Creativity is encouraged with the decorating each wreath, as the wreaths will be auctioned off during the after hours event and awards will be given for decorating.
The after-hours event will be COVID-19 conscious to ensure the health and safety of all in attendance.
The event will be catered by 6 Autumns Food and Spirits and there will be a cash bar available.
Register for the event by visiting https://bit.ly/2Tl3UFS.
