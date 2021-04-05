ANGOLA — The city of Angola and the Steuben County YMCA collaborated on a drive-thru Easter event Saturday that saw a record turnout.
Nina Burlingame, who works in Angola’s Parks and Recreation Department, said that 300 bags of candy were distributed Saturday morning. All the bags were handed out by 11:37 a.m. — just about 40 minutes after the event officially started.
“This is definitely a record for us,” she said.
The Easter Bunny stuck around for a while after the candy ran out to still greet the children and families who showed up later on.
This was the second year that Angola had a drive-thru Easter Bunny event rather than the usual Egg Hunt, due to public health safety protocols regarding COVID-19.
The event was scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies ran out.
