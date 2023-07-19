ANGOLA — The 2024 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application is available starting July 31 in Steuben County through the Steuben County Community Foundation.
The Lilly is open to all Indiana residents who graduate from an accredited Indiana high school by 2024 and receive their diploma no later than June 30, 2024, and intend to pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study at an eligible college or university in Indiana.
“The (Lilly) Scholarship could be a life-changing opportunity for a student in our local community,” said Lisa Biers, vice president of programs at Steuben County Community Foundation. “Few scholarships cover all four years of undergraduate educational expenses.”
Specific criteria for Steuben County can also be found at steubenfoundation.org. Applications, accessible through the same website, are due Sept. 5 by midnight to be considered. Following the submission deadline, applications will be evaluated on, but not limited to, academic performance, after school activities, community service, work experience and an essay.
Six finalists will be nominated by the Community Foundation and their names will be submitted to Independent Colleges of Indiana for final selection. Scholarship recipients will be notified in December.
Administered statewide by Independent Colleges of Indiana and locally through the Community Foundation, the Lilly program will provide 147 scholarships statewide, including one scholarship in Steuben County.
Recipients may use the scholarship for otherwise unreimbursed full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year.
The special allocation may cover costs for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
Lilly Endowment created the program for the 1997-98 school year and has supported the program every year since with tuition grants totaling more than $486 million. More than 5,000 Indiana students have received Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships since the program’s inception.
There are three primary purposes of scholarship program: help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana, increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play and encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars.
The program hopes to engage past and present recipients with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
The Steuben County Community Foundation is offering the Lilly Scholarship for the 27th year in Steuben County.
