Six finalists from the 2023 Lilly Endowment Scholarship posed in the Steuben County Community Foundation. Avery Knox, far right, was awarded as the recipient. The finalists from last year included, from left, Angola senior Kameron Marple, Hamilton senior Krystalyn Mullin, Angola senior Jacqueline Miller, Angola senior Madison Dailey, Fremont senior Lauren Teeple and Knox.