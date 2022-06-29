FORT WAYNE — U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd., in conjunction with Purdue University Fort Wayne and WorkOne Northeast, will host a job fair from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the university’s Walb Student Union International Ballroom.
“I’m looking forward to partnering with WorkOne Northeast and Purdue Fort Wayne for my sixth consecutive northeast Indiana jobs fair,” said Banks. “It’s a great opportunity for Hoosiers to meet with employers who are hiring and to learn about thousands of job openings and dozens of regional businesses.”
More than 70 employers with a total of 2,300 job openings are expected to attend. The employers span a variety of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, construction, government, finance, retail, transportation and logistics, and professional, scientific and technical services.
Representatives of higher education institutions will also be on hand for those people interested in furthering their education. Among the institutions: Purdue Fort Wayne, Indiana Wesleyan and Indiana Tech.
The job fair is conducted annually and is one of the largest in northeast Indiana.
“Purdue Fort Wayne is honored to once again host an event that’s become synonymous with the availability of good jobs throughout the region,” said PFW Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer. “What we do as a university to ensure our students are graduating with the skills needed to thrive in the workforce is only part of a bigger picture that includes many entities coming together to fill open positions and sustain growth across the employment spectrum. We’re pleased these collaborative efforts have included this annual job fair on our campus for nearly two decades.”
In addition to the job opportunities presented at the fair, WorkOne Northeast representatives will be available to assist job seekers with resumes, provide guidance on job interview techniques, and offer information on short-term, certification-based training opportunities.
“As of June 1, there were more than 18,000 online job postings in northeast Indiana,” said Edmond O’Neal, president and CEO of Northeast Indiana Works, which oversees the region’s WorkOne Northeast career centers. “This job fair affords an opportunity to fill some of those jobs and, in doing so, improve the fortunes of job seekers and strengthen the regional economy.”
The job fair and WorkOne Northeast guidance opportunities are free. For those attending, parking is available in Parking Garage 2 (P2), which is near the Walb Student Union on the Purdue Fort Wayne campus. To view a campus map, go to https://bit.ly/3y7mN2O.
