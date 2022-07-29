Two people arrested
ANGOLA — The following two people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Ashaunti L. Almond, 19, of the 400 block of Juniper Court, arrested in the 300 block of Bittersweet Court on charges of felony operating while intoxicated and minor consuming alcohol.
• Denver D. Warren, 21, of the 1700 block of Felton Road, Aurora, Illinois, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
