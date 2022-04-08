Fremont man arrested on battery charge
ANGOLA — A Fremont man was booked into the Steuben County Jail on Thursday after he was arrested by a Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputy.
Tyson F. Opdycke, 39, of Lane 140 Little Otter Lake, Fremont, was booked on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
If there is any formal charge it would be filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.