Four people arrested
on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Jeremy L. Combs, 32, of the 600 block of North Williams Street, arrested in the 300 block of Woodhull Drive on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Haley D. Fitch, 30, of the 5000 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Andrea L. Nunley, 40, of the 4000 block of West C.R. 200N, arrested on U.S. 20 at C.R. 20N on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Dawhawn Wright, 33, of the 4000 block of Shalin Avenue, Indianapolis, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
