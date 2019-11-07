FREMONT — Steuben County's Psi Iota Xi sorority is continuing the energy of a recent visit by author Patricia Polacco.
The Rho chapter of Psi Iota Xi has donated money for a mural to be painted at Fremont Elementary School that illustrates Polacco's writing.
In addition, the sorority gave Polacco books to Steuben County's three public libraries.
Polacco spent the day with Fremont Elementary students in September with support from Fremont American Legion, Fremont Public Library, a Walmart grant, the Fremont Community Fund, Tri-Kappa Sorority, Psi Iota Xi, the Fremont Moose Lodge and Walt and Shayne Tresenriter.
Polacco, of Union City, Michigan, talked about her struggles with dyslexia and bullying as as a teen in California. Now 75 years old, Polacco has been writing and illustrating children’s books for 35 years. She is a New York Times bestselling author and illustrator with over 100 books to her credit.
Psi Iota Xi purchased copies of three of her titles for the three area libraries.
Orland's Joyce Public Library got a copy "Holes in the Sky." The story is personal to Polacco, about the loss of her grandmother, who told her that the stars were holes in the sky. When she meets her new friend's grandmother, she finds a new grandmother figure with a similar philosophy.
To the Fremont Public Library, Psi Iota Xi bequested "Thunder Cake." A recipe for the Thunder Cake can be found at food.com, featuring a secret ingredient that adds a special flavor to the chocolate cake.
Carnegie Public Library's children's department received a copy of "The Keeping Quilt." The quilt was made of clothing worn by Polacco's family, including a dress her great-grandmother had worn as a young girl. Its uses included a table cloth, a wedding canopy and a blanket to carry newborn babies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.