ANGOLA — A somewhat pared back Angola Balloons Aloft will return in 2021, though some of the usual offerings are still going to be on the sidelines due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year’s event featured limited public contact but the competition was held.
While changes may still be made leading up to the event, Angola Balloons Aloft has released its schedule for the July 9-10 event at Angola High School.
Northeast Indiana’s premier hot air balloon competition kicks off Friday, July 9, with an abbreviated media flight at 7 a.m. About 10 balloons will fly over Angola, wind and weather permitting.
“The media flight is a way for us to generate some excitement for the weekend and let people know the balloons are in town,” said event director Tim Crooks.
The weekend-long event won’t have as many activities, but there will still be lots of fun for people of all ages.
“We will have many of the activities we normally have, but will not have the children’s hero characters or the pilot meet and greet nor will we have any retail vendors,” Crooks said. “We will follow all state COVID guidelines that are in place the weekend of the event. We encourage people to practice social distancing during the event and stay home if they’re not feeling well. We will be able to disinfect the tables, chairs and other surfaces throughout the weekend with atomizer sprayers. We’re thankful for the grant we received for these from the Steuben County Disaster Fund, which is a partnership of the Steuben County Community Foundation and the Steuben County United Way. “
The popular kids fun zone returns Friday from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. Ticket prices and wrist band specials will be announced closer to the event. Helicopter rides by Intrepid Helicopters will be available both days and a link to book rides will be added to the Angola Balloons Aloft Facebook page later this month. Approximately 15 food vendors will set up both Friday and Saturday.
Balloon competitions are scheduled for 7 p.m. July 9, 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. July 10 and 7 a.m. July 11. It was announced in March that there will be 25 competition balloons this year and two special shapes.
The Friday evening balloon competition will honor Judy Weaver, a long-time balloons aloft committee member, and Glenn Flint, a local pastor who always sang at the opening ceremonies. The balloon competition on Sunday is the only event taking place that day. There will be no kids fun zone, food vendors, etc., on Sunday at Angola High School.
On Friday, “Retro Radio” will perform on the Balloons Aloft stage from 8-10 p.m. while Saturday “Attaboy Band” will perform from 6-8 p.m. The winners of the upcoming Angola’s Got Talent will perform Saturday from 2-4 p.m.
“We will have an antique tractor show on Saturday and the popular classic car show is back for another year,” Crooks said. The classics will be parked at the high school from 8:30-10 a.m. then will cruise the county, making stops throughout Steuben County. Both nights will feature balloon illuminations at twilight at the high school.
“We’re so excited to bring Angola Balloons Aloft back for the 12th year,” Crooks said. “Please remember that all times are approximate and the schedule is subject to change without notice. The safety of our pilots, volunteers and spectators is our primary concern and we will never put them in danger. The best way to stay updated on the event is to follow our Facebook page. We will update it regularly as we get closer plus keep you updated during the event.”
Admission and parking continue to be free for the event. Parking is available just east of Angola High School.
“None of this would be possible without the generous support of our sponsors,” Crooks said.
Any business interested in sponsoring the event can visit https://angolaballoonsaloft.com/#/partner for more information.
