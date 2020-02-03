ANGOLA — An Osceola man was arraigned Friday on a Level 4 felony charge of child molesting.
David M. Wolfram, 62, was arrested Friday on a warrant. The same day in Steuben Magistrate Court, he heard the charge pending against him. A Level 4 felony carries up to 12 years in prison.
Bail was set at $10,000 and a restraining order was instituted by the court, prohibiting Wolfram from having any contact whatsoever with the victim, a minor girl.
Wolfram allegedly touched the girl in a sexual manner on Nov. 10. They were staying along with others at a Fremont area resort. They had gone to sleep in separate beds in a multi-bed lodging room; several others were also sleeping in the room, say court documents.
The victim reports that Wolfram got into her bed and touched her leg and vagina, say court documents. After he got out of the bed, she retreated from the room, hid and texted her mother, who was staying in another building at the resort.
The incident came to light the next day. Steuben County Sheriff's Department launched an investigation on Nov. 12. Wolfrum's story differs from the victim's.
Wolfrum has indicated he plans to hire his own attorney. A pretrial conference is set for the afternoon of April 20 in Steuben Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.