FREMONT — Metaldyne has alerted the state that it is permanently closing its Fremont facility at the end of 2020.
A WARN notice was filed Oct. 23 by human resources manager Julie Carmichael through the Indiana Department of Workforce Development announcing the layoffs that will affect approximately 63 employees from the facility.
The notice states there are no bumping rights and all affected employees have been notified.
The notice says various factors still may affect the timing of any employment separations.
“We are committed to making the transition as smooth as possible for our employees, our customers and for the community,” said the notice.
Positions affected in the Dec. 23 timetable include machine operators, general labor, forklift operator, maintenance and tool room.
One quality technician position and one controls technician position are affected Dec. 31.
The final group includes one production supervisor, one maintenance supervisor and the human resources manager.
Information on state WARN notices can be found at in.gov/dwd/2567.htm.
