Seven people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend.
• Austin T. Cundiff, 19, of the 5600 block of E. C.R. 50N, Howe, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor theft.
• Robin M. Donihue, 53, no address, arrested in the 100 block of North Bridge Street, Corunna, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor check deception.
• Michael G. Gasdorf, 51, of the 6900 block of East Harrold Street, Churubusco, arrested on C.R. 200N, north of Interstate 69, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Summer R. Herwarth, 41, of the 300 block of North Wayne Street, Fremont, arrested in the 3200 block of North Wayne Street on charges of misdemeanor theft and resisting law enforcement.
• Nathan A. Lundgren, 27, of the 900 block of South Superior Street, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• April J. Steele, 34, of the 400 block of South Darling Street, arrested on East Maumee and Washington streets on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury.
• John E. Tieman, 30, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested at Golden Lake Road at U.S. 20 on a warrant alleging misdemeanor civil contempt of court.
