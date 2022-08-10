Four people arrested on warrants on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Officials charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• David W. Bockman, 42, of the 5700 block of South C.R. 800E, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Hunter L. Clark, 22, of the 5500 block of Cranston Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Daltin J. McLaughlin, 29, of Lane 103 West Otter Lake, arrested on North Wayne Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Juan R. Quintana, 33, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested in the 1100 block of North Wayne Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor driving without ever obtaining a license and two counts of failure to appear in court.
