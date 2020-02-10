ANGOLA — Adding to its cache of degree programs that prepare graduates to meet the needs of industry, Trine University has launched a bachelor of science in mechatronics and robotics engineering degree program.
Classes for the new program begin in August.
Part of the Wade Department of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering, Trine University's Bachelor of Science in mechatronics and robotics engineering degree is built on foundations from Trine's mechanical and electrical engineering programs, with an additional mechatronics and robotics core that prepares graduates to practice robotics engineering at the professional level.
"With advances in technology and unprecedented worker shortages, industries are increasingly relying on robotic applications," said Ryan Overton, dean of the Allen School of Engineering and Computing. "In the past, separate individuals with expertise in computer engineering, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering designed machines. However, as manufacturers move toward more technologically driven automated systems, there is a growing demand for professionals with experience in all these areas."
Trine's mechatronics and robotics engineering program seeks to provide students with the breadth and depth of knowledge needed to solve tomorrow's industry challenges by giving them the skills to develop automated systems and smart solutions. Those who earn the degree will be prepared to pursue graduate studies and continuing education in addition to engineering careers.
Mechatronics and robotics engineering is the latest addition to nearly 120 years of engineering education at Trine, and continues the university's long history of offering programs that lead to employment for graduates. Over the past seven years, more than 99 percent of Trine graduates have been employed or in graduate school within six months of commencement.
For more information on mechatronics and robotics engineering at Trine University, visit trine.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.