ORLAND — The Indiana State Police are looking for information about an incident that resulted in critical injuries to a Fremont man.
At around 2:24 a.m. on Thursday, Indiana State Police were dispatched by Steuben County Communications to investigate a possible vehicle crash east of Orland, said a news release.
Near the intersection of S.R. 120 and C.R. 900W, troopers located Brandon Holt, 37, who was severely injured. He was flown to Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne and listed in critical condition.
The state police are investigating the incident as a vehicle leaving the scene of a serious bodily injury crash. Investigators are following up on possible suspect driver and vehicle information and said further information may be released in the future.
