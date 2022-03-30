ANGOLA — The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce is planning a meet the candidates night and would like some help from the public.
People are being asked to help pose questions for the candidates, which are many for the upcoming primary election on Steuben County.
People who want to pose a question for possible use during the April 27 event are asked to send it via email to chamber member Austin Budreau, who is leading the committee putting on the event.
Questions should be sent to Budreau via email at austin.budreau.tl5q@statefarm.com.
The event will be held on Wednesday, April 27, a week before the May 3 primary at Fabiani Theatre in the Trine University Center.
Doors to the event will open at 5:30 p.m. and the questioning will begin at 6 p.m.
Questions will be asked of contested candidates running for Steuben County Auditor, Steuben County Board of Commissioners and Steuben County Council and possibly others.
Candidates who are uncontested in the primary will be allowed to introduce themselves to the audience.
The free event is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
