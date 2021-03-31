ANGOLA — The Christian Campus House at Trine University is expanding its physical footprint, but the campus ministry is reluctant to disclose much about its plans until Angola’s City Council approves a rezoning request it made.
Travis Wilhelm, CCH’s lead pastor, said Tuesday in an email that he didn’t want to publicize the ministry’s plans prior to Council approving the rezoning request, which looks likely to happen in April. However, a video clip embedded on the organization’s website contains detailed information about an upcoming “ministry expansion campaign.”
The video, which appears to be a livestreamed virtual banquet held on March 27, discusses ongoing efforts to raise money for the creation of additional housing and meeting space adjoined to CCH’s girls’ house.
“We are going to expand our girls’ house,” Wilhelm says in the video. “This 2,400-square-foot addition is going to provide more space for ministry, provide new ministry opportunities and help us reach college students for Christ.”
“This is more than an addition to the girls’ house, it’s a strategic plan to expand ministry. Our houses have always been a key part of what we do on campus. It allows our staff to meet and disciple students, host Bible studies and social events and outreach events.”
In 2011, CCH purchased what would become its current girls’ house. CCH was able to raise all of the money needed for that purchase through donations, avoiding having to take on debt to finance the purchase, something they will attempt again with the new addition.
Wilhelm said the ministry’s rapid growth over the past five years has created the need for additional meeting space.
“Five years ago, we had six small groups that met weekly,” he said. “Currently we have over 24 small groups that are meeting. We are excited, and we realize we don’t have enough space for students to meet together.”
In the video, Wilhelm provided detailed information about the design and planned use of the addition.
The first floor of the expansion will include a two-car garage that can house CCH’s two vans. There will be a second-floor room with a soundproof removable wall that will provide extra room for indoor gatherings.
“It will be our largest indoor space for ministry events,” Wilhelm said. “For instance, women’s ministry uses the first floor of the girls’ house for their outreach events and they just don’t have enough space. This room will give them an open, comfortable and welcoming atmosphere to have those events and many more.”
The expansion will also include a studio apartment for future CCH interns or married students.
All of the improvements are expected to cost an estimated $165,000.
“We’ve never dreamed this big before,” Wilhelm says in the video, before listing ways people can contribute to the project.
The BZA Board in March unanimously recommended Council approve the religious organization’s request, rezoning 408 S. College St., from a “traditional residential” to a “university” designation. Angola’s Common Council has yet to approve the request.
According to a BZA staff report, the parcels total a combined 13,000-square feet of space and consists of approximately 1 1/2 lots.
CCH is accepting donations for the project at cchtrine.org/give or by mail addressed to the Tri-State Christian Fellowship at 400 S. College St., Angola 46703.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.