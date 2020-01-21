ANGOLA — The 70th annual meeting of the Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District will be held on March 11 at Angola Christian Church, 1297 N. C.R. 200W.
The district board will meet at 5 p.m. prior to the annual meeting, which includes a catered dinner at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. The annual meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
The emergency/snow date is March 18.
The meal, catered by Sutton's Deli, is free but reservations are required by March 4 to assist with meal planning. Call 665-3211, ext. 3 to register or email to tara.lee@in.nacdnet.net.
This year's speaker will be Chris Weaver of Bridgewater Dairy, Montpelier, Ohio. The family owned business includes an Indiana subsidiary. The business' four separate operations together milk more than 5,000 Holstein dairy cows and farm 5,500 acres in Ohio. It has three milking facilities and around 90 employees.
All of the forage and much of the corn grain consumed by the cows is grown on Bridgewater’s farms. Nutrients for crops are derived substantially by recycling animal manures, says information on the company's web site. Approximately 26,000 gallons of milk are marketed daily to bottlers and supermarket chains in the Midwest and southeastern U.S.
Weaver will discuss responsible farm management practices.
The meeting will also touch on the year's accomplishments for the district and information about best management practices for water quality.
