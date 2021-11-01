Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Randy W. Baatz, 55, of the 1400 block of Golden Lake Road, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Mitchell A. Buehrer, 31, of the 300 block of South C.R. 620W, arrested at home on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Matthew E. Drew, 38, of the 300 block of South C.R. 620W, arrested at home on charges of misdemeanor probation violation and invasion of privacy.
• Chelsea M. Flores Hernandez, of the 200 block of East Broad Street, arrested in the 300 block of South C.R. 620W, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Amanda L. Fulton, 36, of the 200 block of South West Street, arrested in the 5200 block of North C.R. 550W, on charges of felony assisting a criminal and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Todd A. Hamilton, 40, of the 3400 block of Maxima Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 100 block of Wohlert Street, on charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Christopher J. Hanna, 25, of the 7700 block of South C.R. 800W, Hudson, arrested in the 8500 block of West C.R. 575S, on charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Tyler S. Parr, 25, of the 7700 block of East Metz Road, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Cody B. Sanders, 23, of the 00 block of North S.R. 327, arrested on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Deshaun M. Shields, 26, of the 3600 block of North Main Street, Mishawaka, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• John J. Shumaker, 31, of the 7700 block of East Dunham Road, arrested in the 3500 block of North S.R. 827, on charges of misdemeanor possession of a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Sheigh M. Sitts, 29, of the 4700 block of Southeast Riley Square, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 5200 block of North C.R. 550E, Fremont, on warrants alleging felony burglary and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Buryl R. Smith, 38, of the 100 block of South Gonser Street, Ashley, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Elaine M. Tibbetts, 50, of the 5000 block of North C.R. 450W, arrested in the 9000 block of West S.R. 120, Orland, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Dakota R. Turner, 27, of the 1200 bloc of South C.R. 450W, arrested on U.S. 20 at Interstate 69, on charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Hannah E. Veden, 21, of the 00 block of Vance Avenue, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 300 block of C.R. 620W, on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
