Monday, June 15
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Drainage board, 2 p.m.
• Fremont Community Schools Board, zoom, noon. Executive session, 11:30 a.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81768679056?pwd=bHhodHozUG4xL05IYkRDRXJKTFBWUT09 Meeting ID: 817 6867 9056 Password: 5KEy3Y
• Prairie Heights Community Schools Board, administration building, 305 S. C.R. 1150W, LaGrange, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 1 p.m. Call 219-293-4381 ID 740422695#
• Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m. Executive session, 7:30 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 16
• Drug Free Steuben, 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82920749008 Meeting ID: 829 2074 9008
• Steuben County Board of Aviation Commissioners, Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport, 5220 W. U.S. 20, Angola, 1 p.m. bid reading, 5:30 p.m. special meeting.
• Fremont Town Council, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees, Central Gym, 500 S. Martha St., Angola, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 18
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
