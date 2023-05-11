ANGOLA — Trine University will host an active shooter drill on its Angola campus for area law enforcement beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Fawick Hall.
The drill is expected to last about two hours. Members of the community are asked not to call 911 Communications regarding activity at Trine during this time.
Community members also are asked to stay away from the training area.
"We want the public and campus community to be aware that will have a significant local law enforcement on campus, and that our campus community may receive test alerts during this time," said Stuart Hamblen, campus safety director.
"This type of training is vital to keeping our campus and community safe. As much as we hope we never have to use it, we must always be prepared in case we have to deal with this kind of situation."
