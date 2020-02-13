Two people arrested by police Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Justin Cope, 39, of the 1000 block of South Allen Road, Allen, Michigan, arrested in the 300 block of West Orland Road on misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended.
• Chasity Loving, 34, of the 100 block of North C.R. 1000W, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
