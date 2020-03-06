FORT WAYNE — Daysha Jackson-Sanchez has joined Trine University as director of student services and admission for its Fort Wayne Center for Health Sciences.
Jackson-Sanchez will be responsible for directing student-related activities and support at the Center, located on the Parkview Randallia campus in Fort Wayne. She also will have primary responsibility for recruiting prospective students for Trine’s health sciences programs in Fort Wayne.
“I’m excited to be named the director of student services and admission for Trine University Fort Wayne Center for Health Sciences,” said Jackson-Sanchez. “Helping students succeed is my passion, and this position will not only allow me to continue that important work, but also provide the opportunity for me to use my experiences and expertise to enhance the visibility of the amazing health sciences programs at Trine University.”
Jackson-Sanchez most recently served as a facilitator for the Faculty Guild and an adjunct faculty member for the MBA program at the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne. Her prior experience includes serving as dean of student success at Manchester University, director of student success and retention and assistant vice chancellor for student affairs at Ivy Tech Community College — Northeast, and assistant director of admissions for multicultural outreach and recruitment at Purdue Fort Wayne.
“The extensive experience Daysha brings in recruitment, admissions and student support makes her a perfect fit for this position, and we are excited to have her join our team,” said Whitney Bandemer, vice president for health sciences. “Her role is the best and first step in our movement toward a full-service campus in Fort Wayne for our faculty, staff and students.”
Jackson-Sanchez holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Purdue Fort Wayne and an MBA from Indiana University, and expects to complete her Ph.D. in educational leadership at Indiana State University in 2021.
