ANGOLA — As the school year goes on, teachers are slowly finding their groove when it comes to dealing with virtual and in-school students.
At the Oct. 13 Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees meeting held in Central Gym, some teachers said they are still stressed out and feel they deserve additional compensation for putting in extra hours and effort.
The Angola Classroom Teachers Association has tentatively approved a contract for this school year. Some of the terms of the contract were provided in a special public meeting that followed last Tuesday’s regular school board meeting. Assistant Superintendent Ann Rice said discussions were held Sept. 22 and Sept. 29 between the two parties. On Oct. 5, the teachers association tentatively ratified it.
The tentative contract terms can be read on the district website. It includes a change to insurance rates and a salary range of up to $85,000.
While Rice did not talk about raises, teachers that spoke up during the regular meeting said they were accepting a 2½% raise — though some said they believe they deserve more.
A special school board meeting will be scheduled during the first week of November to take public comment on the tentative agreement. The board could then approve teacher contracts at the next regular school board meeting on Nov. 17 in Central Gym.
Board member Case Gilbert asked staff and administrators to talk about how they think things are going within the school.
“I think teachers are finding their groove,” said Angola High School principal Travis Heavin. “I walk the hallways every day after school and everyone is gone.”
Teachers said they are struggling with their virtual students turning in their assignments. Angola Assistant Principal Nancy Irwin said she has had to call the Department of Child Services and pull work permits from students who refuse to turn in their work and are failing their classes. Schools are trying to work side by side with parents, sending out emails and report cards to make sure that the parents know what is going on with their students’ grades.
“I love what I do,” said Angola Middle School history teacher Scott Hottell. “But it’s exhausting.”
“At what point are we going to be able to say we’re OK and actually mean it,” asked Carlin Park Elementary School teacher Erin Fulton. “Everything we do isn’t for ourselves but it’s for the kids.”
Carlin Park teacher Dawn Rowe said she has finally found her groove within the classroom. At the beginning of the year she had seven virtual students, then it went up to 11 students, and now it is back down to four students.
“I make them get on Google Meet every day for reading, writing and math. I interact with them as if they were in the classroom. I call on them and make them answer questions. I make sure they are not laying in bed, and that when they do quizzes and tests they’re on the Meet so I know that their parents are not helping them,” said Rowe.
When asked what advice she has for other teachers, she simply stated it’s a matter of not being afraid to ask for help. Whether that’s asking other teachers for advice and asking what they are doing in their classroom, or asking for help with their own classroom.
“It’s kind of taking a village,” she said.
Rowe said blended teaching is mentally stressful and exhausting some days and that she is putting in extra time at night grading virtual learners’ assignments.
“I think we’re all kind of in the same boat,” she said. She admitted that teaching is probably going to be overwhelming until all students are back in the classroom.
Gilbert also asked teachers and principals to share some good things that are going on within the school. Although unable to perform in person, the Angola High School Marching Hornets did a virtual competition and received an Indiana State School Music Association gold rating. The high school choir has also had opportunities to perform.
Students are doing great, teachers claim. They’re happy with the way things are going, they love coming to school and virtual students have even claimed that they miss coming to school.
Board President Cory Archbold tried to lighten the teachers’ moods with reminding them that fall break was only a couple days away. Fall break is this week, with classes resuming Monday.
“I’d love to say I’m going to relax over fall break. I’m sure all the teachers would love to say that, but the reality of it is, we’re going to be working and trying to get ahead for months of school work,” said Fulton.
