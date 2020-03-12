ANGOLA — There are no cases of coronavirus in Angola, but out of a sense of caution both Aperion Care and Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation have closed their buildings to outside visitors.
“Effective immediately we are canceling all outside groups from coming into the facility until further notice,” reads a notice posted Wednesday morning to the Northern Lakes Facebook page. “We appreciate our volunteers and all they do for our residents, but for the protection of our residents and staff we will restrict all outside programming.”
Monday, the facility posted that visitation would be restricted due to cases in Noble and Hamilton counties as well as the continued growth of influenza cases. A quick health screen would be done before anyone could go visit with a resident.
That was due to go into effect today.
Staff at the facility will be undergoing a brief health check before starting their shifts.
“Please understand if you refuse to comply with these rules, we will not allow you to visit,” said the notice.
Aperion Care posted a very similar notice, requesting all visits to the facility be suspended until further notice.
“We understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important and there are a variety of other ways you might consider connecting with them. These may include telephone, email, text, or through Skype or Facebook,” said the notice.
Aperion Care’s notice said the facility is following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for procedures including strict hand washing and, when necessary, wearing gowns and gloves when interacting with residents who are sick.
“We also are staying up to date with the CDC recommendations as they are revised. In addition, our facility is in close contact with the local and state health department and are following their guidance,” the notice said. “We are posting signs on our entryway doors to notify visitors of the symptoms of COVID-19 and request that you not enter the building if you are experiencing these symptoms.”
