CROOKED LAKE — With extreme heat expected through the next couple days, Steuben County 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator Tami Mosier provided some tips to youth and parents.
Animals began arriving at the fairgrounds on Thursday afternoon and they are now in their pens as fair festivities are in full swing.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through Saturday, with temperatures expected to reach 96 degrees on Saturday. Thunderstorms are possible Saturday night, then the temperatures are expected to ease into the high 80s Sunday and low 80s Monday.
“Heat stress can have significant impacts on animal welfare,” says information provided by Courtney Stierwalt, an Indiana Extension Specialist in Animal Science. “Fortunately, by making some minor management changes and increasing observations of your animals during extreme heat, the effects of heat stress can be substantially reduced.”
Some changes may need to be made to typical activities to ease the effects of heat on animals. That could include taking animals home after they show, says Stierwalt.
For animals, signs of heat stress include panting, loss of appetite, increased water consumption and noticeable saliva. The 4-Hers can prevent heat stress by providing air flow with fans and cooling devices, providing plenty of water and rinsing the animals to keep them cool. For smaller animals, a frozen water bottle can be placed in the pen.
It’s not just animals that succumb to the effects of heat. Angie Frost, a healthy living extension specialist, says dehydration can occur from excess sweating in hot and humid conditions.
“Luckily, mild to moderate dehydration can be reversed by drinking more fluids but severe dehydration needs immediate medical attention,” Frost said. “Dehydration can be mild, moderate or severe. To avoid dehydration, drink plenty of water and eat foods high in water content like fruits and vegetables.”
Symptoms of dehydration include thirst, dry mouth, headache and muscle cramps. Medical attention should be sought if one has rapid heartbeat, rapid breathing, sunken eyes, becomes confused or irritable, faints or vomits.
“Drink water and consume salty snacks even if you aren’t thirsty,” suggests Frost. “Consume a sports drink to replace electrolytes. Avoid caffeinated beverages and energy drinks.”
