ANGOLA — The 2022 Music Americana concert and veterans tribute will mark the 45th anniversary of this annual patriotic event in downtown Angola.
The 101 Lakes Kiwanis Club is gearing up for this annual event and reminds people that if they want to include a photo of a veteran to be part of the annual veterans' tribute, the deadline is fast approaching.
Original photographs must be used and will be returned after copying. People who are interested in submitting a photograph are asked to contact Karen Shelton at 316-9437 or via email at kwshelton64@gmail.com. People wanting to submit a photograph of a veteran must do so no later than June 15.
Anyone wanting to perform in this year's event also needs to contact Shelton using either of the above methods.
This year's Music Americana will be on June 29 at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on West Maumee Street on the Trine University campus.
The musical program begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the Veteran’s Tribute begins at that time as well. There are more than 130 area Veterans photographs and service records on the continuous video presentation.
The Music Americana program is sponsored by the 101 Lakes Kiwanis in conjunction with the Angola Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Fourth of July celebration.
