The Shimmertones, made up of Carol Cole, Patty Floehr, Carolyn Macomber and Deborah Sills (not in order), perform some barbershop versions of “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and “Lean on Me” as part of the 44th Music Americana performance July 3, 2021 at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts. People who want to share their talent in this year's program are still encouraged to sign up (read details in accompanying story).