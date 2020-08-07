ANGOLA — J. William "Bill" Meyers grew up in a white house at what is now 850 E. Maumee St.
Built in 1880, the house was home to the young Bill, his parents John and Katharine, and his older brothers, the late Kenneth and Harold Meyers. Until John was able to purchase a tractor, they farmed using horse-drawn equipment.
"He remembers going to school Monday through Saturday in order to shorten the school year so that the school building could be torn down and replaced by what would become Angola High School. He remembers his first car. He remembers his father paying off the farm during the Depression," said his daughter, Debbie Meyers. "His health remains excellent for a person of his age, his doctors agree. His mind is sharp. He's known at Cameron Woods for his skills at Wii bowling and euchre. I can personally vouch for his skill at dominoes, and he still has his excellent sense of humor."
On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Bill will turn 100 years old. Friends and family can help him celebrate by sending cards, letters, pictures or stories to: J. William Meyers, 701 W. Harcourt, Apt. 149-D, Angola IN 46703.
They can also join in a parade that starts at the parking lot at 710 Cameron Woods Drive, at the corner of Harcourt Road and Cameron Woods Drive. The parade starts on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. Cards can be brought to the parade and will be collected as the well-wishers drive by.
Bill has four children, Cher and her husband Terry Coggeshall and Debbie Meyers, all of Angola, Barbara Longman of Kettering, Ohio and Bill and his wife Judy Hutchinson Meyers of Medical Lake, Washington. Grandchildren are Jason Savage of Portland, Oregon and Natyzha Scriven of Medical Lake, Washington. He has many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and a few great-great-nephews.
His wife, Ruth, was an artist who designed the Steuben County seal and a lifelong Steuben County resident. She died in 2007.
"Dad and Mom enjoyed traveling, especially to their cabin in Centennial, Wyoming," said Debbie. "They traveled many other places throughout the country but the West was by far their favorite destination. That also allowed Dad to develop his lapidary skills — he made quite a bit of jewelry for friends and family over the years."
Bill is known to many in the Steuben County area through his memberships and work at the Steuben County Highway Department. He retired in 1986. The same year, he held the state post of Grand Master with the Masonic Lodge. He was also very active with the former Angola Odd Fellows Lodge. He remains a member of the Angola Lions Club.
