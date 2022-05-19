ANGOLA — A new full-time firefighter joined the Angola Fire Department on Monday.
Angola Fire Department Captain Jason Meek announced the addition of Stewart Edwards during Monday night’s Common Council meeting at City Hall.
Edwards is from Coldwater, Michigan. He was a part-time firefighter at the Coldwater Fire Department for seven years.
He attended Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, where he earned a bachelor’s of science degree in fire science in 2011.
Edwards also worked in Fremont at XPO Logistics for several years.
For the last nine years Edwards has been married to his wife Chelsea. They have one young daughter together named Maizey.
Although still living in Coldwater, the Edwardses may have future plans to move . soon.
