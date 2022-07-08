Angola Mayor Richard Hickman, from left, Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Steuben County Tourism Bureau Executive Director June Julien pose for a photo in the Tourism Bureau's offices on Friday afternoon. The four met with reporters from The Herald Republican to discus tourism efforts in Indiana and locally on the afternoon of the biggest tourism event of the season in Steuben County, Angola Balloons Aloft. Friday evening Crouch was to ride in a hot air balloon.