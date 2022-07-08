ANGOLA — The hidden gems of Indiana are about to become more public with a new accompanying look and tourism focus.
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch visited the Steuben County Tourism Bureau office in Angola on Friday afternoon to discuss “IN Indiana,” the state’s newest tourism initiative.
After surveys revealed that Indiana is neutral in public perception, opportunities for growth were explored. An identifier was developed and is in the process of a public rollout. The solution to state tourism issues is available for businesses, cities, festivals, schools and all elements of Hoosier life.
“The beauty about it is that we have a website, if you go to visitindiana.com, you can download a toolkit that is customized for businesses or schools or nonprofits or governments or individuals,” Crouch said. “It is so simple, but it’s inclusive to where everyone can use it.”
Responses have been positive thus far. Crouch commented on not only the identifier’s ease, but the way it can be incorporated into logos and events.
“We aren’t saying change your logo and have it be ours. We’re just saying to use it as an identifier so that people know that this is happening in Indiana. We’re hoping that we will be able to go to the General Assembly and demonstrate how this has been successful,” Crouch said. “And the little bit of money that we’re spending on it, how if we could invest more money, what that would do for Indiana in terms of attracting population and attracting talent.”
The identifier also has the potential to contribute to an area’s quality of life while being an economic contributor. Crouch feels that oftentimes tourism is overlooked.
“We haven’t done a very good job of really educating our legislators on the importance of tourism because tourism is a big economic development driver. It contributes right under $10 billion dollars. I think it’s $9.6 billion to our state’s economy and supports over 208,000 jobs,” Crouch said.
Festivals and events in particular have a prime opportunity for tourism to economically contribute. $0.70 of every tourism dollar spent in the state stays within the local community that hosted an event or festival.
“We have over 600 festivals in Indiana. And so those festivals are in communities that are proud of what they’re doing or what they’re known for,” Crouch said. “We just don’t put a priority on tourism as a real economic development tool. We think about advanced manufacturing, we think about industry, but I don’t think we necessarily always are thinking about the fact that tourism is such an economic driver.”
Tourism adds highly to the Hoosier experience and the quality of life.
“Those festivals not only attract people and bring economic development into the community, but they also instill pride for the people that are in that community and it helps to elevate that quality of life piece,” Crouch said.
In comparison to bordering states, Indiana falls short when it comes to budgeting for initiatives boosting tourism. After being given a grant to fix the lack of tourism in the Hoosier state, “IN Indiana” was set in motion.
“We received the $5.6 million grant from the federal government that was strictly for promoting and marketing, hospitality, leisure and events here in the state of Indiana. And so that allowed us to be able to develop the campaign,” Crouch said.
Eventually, Crouch and the team behind the “IN Indiana” identifier look to attend the upcoming General Assembly budget session. Their sights are set on obtaining more funding for tourism and marketing within the state.
Ultimately, “IN Indiana” will tell the story of the Hoosier state from a Hoosier point of view. The hope is that the identifier will show the need for more government attention toward state tourism. A toolkit with a downloadable version of “IN Indiana” is available at visitindiana.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.