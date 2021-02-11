ANGOLA — Aaron Miller of Steuben County REMC was one of 11 lineworkers from across Indiana who graduated Saturday from Indiana Electric Cooperatives’ apprenticeship program, Rural Electric Apprentice Program.
REAP is a four-year program that professionally trains apprentice lineworkers from across Indiana.
Graduates complete 612 hours of classroom-related study and 8,000 hours of on-the-job training at their electric cooperative. Students also complete four additional classes through Ivy Tech Community College. Upon completion of the program, graduates earn an Associate of Applied Science and a journeyman lineman certificate.
“Lineworkers are the backbone of our operations and their dedication to the members of Indiana’s electric cooperatives is outstanding.” said Jon Elkins, vice president of safety, training and compliance at Indiana Electric Cooperatives. “We are proud to have these hardworking individuals as part of the cooperative family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.