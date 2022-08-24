ANGOLA — The Honeybees are about to swarm the stage — the football field stage — for their annual performance as cheerleaders for an Angola High School football game.
Rehearsals took place this week in Hendry Park Elementary School. Kindergarten through second grade practiced Tuesday and third grade through fifth grade practiced Wednesday in preparation for the performance tonight in the football game between the Angola Hornets and the Leo Lions.
Some of the elements the girls got to know during their practice included right and left punches, high and low V movements, daggers, buckets and candlesticks, and short slogans to cheer up the crowd of spectators.
“It’s a welcome, open to any elementary schools in the district,” said Angola High School coach Kristin Ray.
All four district elementary schools’ students from Carlin Park, Hendry Park, Ryan Park and Pleasant Lake participated.
Along with cheers, the girls also learned dance and played some games before they all meet on Friday to cheer for the first half of the football game.
“They learn to become cheerleaders here; learn some basic stuff, meet some new friends, and then they cheer for the whole half for their parents to take pictures,” said Ray.
Ray said that although the younger and the older kids practiced separately, they will all get together and cheer on Friday. The kids of different age groups learned the same staff, she said.
However, on Friday, they will not be cheerleading simultaneously. First kindergarten through second grade will come out and cheer, and then the older kids will come out and cheer, too.
“They learned all the same material, they all know that they are doing the same stuff,” said Ray.
One of the cheerleaders who volunteered for the practice to help the kids learn the elements of cheerleading, Ava Herbert, 18, Angola High School senior, said that she also participated in these training sessions when she was little, and it was great.
“Little girls, elementary schools come in, and we teach them to do cheers, so they can get a feel for what they want to do when they are older, if they want to do cheer in their high school or middle school,” said Ava.
She explained that the elementary school girls who participated in the practice were called Honeybees, because Angola High School mascot is Hornets, and the name of the honeybees is only used for the little kids’ practice.
“It just sounds like a younger version of a hornet,” said Ava.
She said that after both sets of the girls get to cheer for a quarter of the football game on Friday, they can decide whether they liked it or not. If not, “it’s just the quarter, they don’t have to do it,” said Ava.
“But if they do like it, they can see if they want to do cheer when they are older,” she said.
Ava said for her it was fun to teach the girls cheerleading, and that a lot of them were good at catching on to things. If some of the girls do like cheerleading, Angola Middle School has a cheerleading team, Ava said.
“They just get more of like a feel of what they want to do,” Ava said.
