Millions of Americans will be traveling over this Christmas and New Year’s Holiday period, with the majority traveling by automobile.
What this means for Hoosiers is more traffic on Indiana’s roadways. To help ensure the safety of all motorists, the Indiana State Police will be participating in Operation CARE, or Combined Accident Reduction Effort, through Jan. 2.
Operation CARE is a federally funded program that allows additional troopers to patrol Hoosier roadways looking for drivers that are driving aggressively or impaired.
Indiana State Police suggested the following safety rules:
• When planning to travel, make sure you are well rested, as a fatigued driver is a dangerous driver.
• Increase your following distance; remember the two-second rule.
• Watch for slowed or stopped traffic when approaching construction zones or crash sites.
• Leave a car length between you and the vehicle in front of you in stopped traffic. Watch approaching traffic in your mirror and be prepared to take evasive action.
• Decrease your speed according to traffic and road conditions.
• Beware of bridges, overpasses and intersections where ice tends to form first during cold inclement weather.
• Make sure everyone in your vehicle is properly restrained, including making sure Child Safety Seats are properly anchored and that children stay securely fastened in them.
• Pull over and stop to use electronic devices.
• Have a designated driver or use a ride sharing service.
• Move over and slow down for emergency and highway service vehicles.
• Don’t “hang out” in the left lane. Always drive in the right lane except to pass a slower moving vehicle
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, safety belt use is the most effective strategy a person can employ to prevent death and minimize injury resulting from traffic collisions. Motorists are encouraged to report aggressive or suspected impaired drivers by calling 911. Give a vehicle description, location and direction of travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.