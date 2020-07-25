LAKE JAMES — Fascinated by an artist’s rendering of the COVID-19 virus cell, local artist and retired Fremont Community Schools art teacher Greg Griffis decided to craft his own version of the cell using recycled materials.
Like his friend and fellow retired teacher Greg Summers, Griffis works a lot in recycled materials for his artwork.
The more he looked at the artist’s rendering of the cell with its almost neon orange ends, coils and gray, textured body the more his creative wheels got turning and he decided to try his hand at a version.
“I don’t know if that’s what it really would look like under a microscope, but I kept thinking about it,” Griffis said. “It’s such an interesting looking thing, so ominous right now it’s almost larger than life.”
As he started working on it earlier this summer, he wasn’t sure he could even pull it off. And knowing it was the model of something so prevalent society right now wasn’t lost on him, either.
“It was almost a little creepy to work on,” he said. “And it felt a little weird the closer I got to the finish.”
Griffis said he used an old ball-shaped buoy for the round portion and then covered it in concrete to get the textured look and feel.
The coils are recycled springs that he said had their own re-bar and were pretty strong by themselves.
“Summers is a collector of stuff to use in his art,” said Griffis. “He had this old chrome ice cream shop seat pedestal that he gave me for the support and it fit perfect.”
As for what to do with the sculpture, Griffis isn’t sure just yet. But the possibility of beating the sculpture with a baseball bat or sledgehammer isn’t off the table.
Maybe as the virus gets under control or a vaccine comes out to help fight it, he will demolish the statue to commemorate the occasion. He said it’s an option he’s thought about.
But for now, he’s going to embrace the time we’re all in with his version of the virus cell he’s created.
