MERRILLVILLE — Northern Indiana Public Service Co. received a decision from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to increase its electric rates, effective this month, the company announced in a news release Wednesday.
The newly approved rates will be phased in over a multi-step process to spread out the changes to customer bills beginning in August 2023, with the remaining changes applied in 2024.
Based on a review of the IURC’s decision, the average residential electric customer using 668 kilowatt hours per month will see an overall increase of approximately $12 per month (or 10 percent), with the change being phased in over multiple steps beginning in August 2023 and into 2024. This change is lower than the initial proposed monthly increase of approximately $19 per month, or 16.5 percent, the news release said.
Actual projected bill impacts may vary by customer — including non-residential customers — depending on usage and future potential changes in market prices for commodities like coal.
“Customers expect safe, dependable electric service at the lowest cost possible,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO president. “This decision balances new rates in a way that allows NIPSCO to continue making the necessary investments in our infrastructure and technology to serve customers. Meanwhile, this outcome also supports safety, reliability and sustainability, with a significant portion of the investments tied to our energy transition and the addition of new renewable energy projects located in Indiana – which are already providing direct economic benefits to our customers and communities.”
NIPSCO is transitioning to a more balanced energy portfolio. The transition includes renewable energy sources — which are operational and serving customers well — representing more than $800 million in new investments through 2023. In turn, customers benefit by receiving all of the revenue when excess power is generated and sold into the market, the news release said.
The newly approved rates also support the company’s investment of approximately $700 million in electric transmission and distribution system upgrades, technology improvements, and safety and reliability initiatives to be completed by the end of 2023, with plans for similar investments into the future.
As a regulated energy provider, NIPSCO cannot change any rates or charges to its customers without the approval of the IURC. NIPSCO’s natural gas rates are not affected by this request.
The IURC decision follows a nearly year-long, extensive review process including public input and collaborative agreement reached with the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor and the NIPSCO Industrial Group.
As the current economic effects of inflation and other rising costs are being experienced, it’s important to know that help continues to be available. Bill payment assistance programs are available for customers experiencing financial difficulties — including those who are most vulnerable.
Beyond the existing state and federal energy assistance programs and moratorium on winter service disconnections, NIPSCO provides, credit arrangements, budget plans and reduced deposits for eligible customers.
Any customers experiencing difficulty with paying their bill — regardless of their income — are encouraged to contact NIPSCO’s Customer Care Center Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. 800-464-7726 to determine what help might be available. For more information on bill assistance, customers can visit NIPSCO.com/FinancialSupport.
