LAKE JAMES — When Wilma Ball, 82, was murdered in June 2021 in the quiet neighborhood of Crusoe's Point, everybody was a suspect.
There wasn't an obvious person of interest in the aftermath of the June 22-23, 2021, brutal murder, so police were questioning everybody.
People were living on pins and needles for weeks.
People who didn't lock their doors started doing so. Numerous families in the neighborhood installed security systems, something that wasn't necessary in a place where neighbors looked after one another.
It took a month before investigators would have enough evidence — initially through DNA — to find their way to Matthew Roland Hoover, now 30, who eventually admitted to the murder and burglary of Mrs. Ball and her home.
Now that Hoover has been sentenced to 95 years in prison, the lake lane in the neighborhood where Mrs. Ball summered for decades has been dedicated in her memory.
Shortly after the sentencing hearing, family members — some of whom traveled from Arizona and Florida to be at the hearing — and many friends and neighbors descended on Crusoe's Point for the dedication.
"This was our happy safe place," daughter Jennifer Falsing testified on Monday. "It took a lot of time to enter the lake home and not have a panic attack."
Life at Crusoe's Point seems to be settling down in the 16 months following the brutal murder of Mrs. Ball, but there's still an unease.
"People aren't as friendly as they used to be because they're so scared," granddaughter Stephanie Wilson testified in Steuben Circuit Court.
The dedication of Wilma Ball Memorial Way was done on a beautiful fall afternoon, one of those rare days in October when the temperature is above normal and the sun is shining.
Mrs. Ball was remembered fondly during a very emotional sentencing hearing for Hoover on Monday.
Her grandchildren and children talked about how Mrs. Ball took her grandchildren on special trips specifically tailored to their interests. One who liked horseback riding go to go to a dude ranch. Another went spelunking.
And Mrs. Ball could be found right there doing whatever the children did and with the same enthusiasm.
Granddaughter Leslie Cryderman said the golf, tennis and pickle ball playing of Mrs. Ball were some of her mellow sports. She was known for trying to ride a bicycle down a hill on a trail at Pokagon State Park at 30 mph (she did hit 29 mph).
Many said she was 82 going on 60, but Cryderman took exception with that. She said Mrs. Ball was 82 going on 40.
"She was supposed to have so much more time to live," Cryderman said.
The wildly competitive Wilma Ball might not be around physically, but her memory lives on with many, and with the dedication of Wilma Ball Memorial Way.
