COLDWATER, Mich. — From fairy tales, wings and castles to watches, clocks and more, the latest exhibit by Arts Alive, hosted at Tibbits Opera House, Coldwater, Michigan, invites artists to submit artwork of all mediums inspired by the theme “Once Upon a Time.”
The exhibit runs Aug. 10 through Sept. 8 at Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater, Michigan. Artists may submit up to three pieces at $5 per submission. Paintings, photographs or drawings should be ready to hang using hanging wire. Sculpture or other mediums are accepted and encouraged as well.
“Once Upon a Time” is totally up to the artist to interpret the theme as he/she sees fit.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top artists based on audience votes. Artists can also sell their work on commission.
To be included in this art show, artists should drop off all pieces at Tibbits’ Administration Office on 93 W. Chicago St., Coldwater, before Sept. 4 at 4:30 p.m.
The art gallery currently features artwork by area student artists who submitted pieces for the annual Kids Art Rocks contest. Even though the theatre remains closed for performances, by executive order the art gallery is open weekdays from 9-5 and by appointment. There is no admission charge for the gallery and visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite artwork.
The gallery shows rotate approximately every six weeks. After the “Once Upon a Time” show, the final 2020 gallery show will be “A Chair Affair” fundraiser in November and December.
For dates and details of these exhibits, or to become involved in Arts Alive, call Stephanie Burdick at Tibbits at 517-278-6029, email artsalivecw@gmail.com or visit the Arts Alive facebook page at www.facebook.com/Arts-Alive-Coldwater.
