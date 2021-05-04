ANGOLA — An Angola woman was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, after a 2002 Cheverolet Avalanche pickup she was a passenger in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer on US 20 at C.R. 600W Tuesday morning.
Marion M. Pocock, 53, of Angola was taken first by ambulance to the Tri-State Steuben County Airport by Steuben County Emergency Medical Services before being taken via a waiting Samaritan Helicopter to the Fort Wayne hospital.
She was last listed in critical condition according to a media release from the Steuben County Sheriff's Department.
The release said Raymond J Parks, 26, Kendallville, was driving his 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche northbound on C.R. 600W when he failed to yield the right-of-way to the 1995 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer driven by Jose G. Fregoso, 54, Zephyrhills, Florida.
Both Parks and Fregoso were not injured in the crash.
Fregoso tried to avoid a collision but struck the pickup on the passenger side. The semi went down an embankment on the north side of US 20 and the pickup ended up flipped onto the driver's side in the westbound lane of US 20.
Pocock was trapped and had to be removed from the truck by emergency personnel from both Angola and Fremont Fire Departments for treatment of her injuries.
Parks and Fregoso both were wearing seatbelts. Pocock was not wearing one.
The wreckage closed U.S. 20 for about an hour as emergency personnel cleared the scene and the site was investigated by crash reconstruction specialists.
The crash remains under investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff's Department.
Also responding were Steuben County Emergency Medical Service, Indiana State Police, Angola Police Department, Angola Fire Department, Fremont Fire Department, Samaritan Helicopter, Steuben County Communications and Bill's Professional Towing and Repair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.