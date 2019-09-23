FREMONT — Fremont Community School’s annual meeting with parents of home-schooled students in the district who have disabilities will be held in the administrative board room, 1100 W. Toledo St., on Monday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.
Indiana Special Education rules require public schools hold a consultation session with parents of home-schooled students who have children with a disability or are suspected of having a disability that reside in the school district’s area.
