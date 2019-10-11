ORLAND — The Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested an Orland resident earlier today, concluding a 10-month child exploitation investigation.
The investigation began after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was received by the ICAC Task Force in January, police said.
The ICAC’s investigative efforts lead to a search warrant being issued in late August for the residence of Stephen Buzzard at 100 Lane 251, Lake Pleasant, Orland.
As a result of the investigation, the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges, and an arrest warrant was issued Friday for Stephen Paul Buzzard, 67, on six counts of possession of child pornography, all Level 5 felonies.
Buzzard was taken into custody by police in Cromwell shortly after the warrant was issued. He was transported to the Noble County Jail, where he will remain in custody until he is transferred to Steuben County Jail.
The Indiana State Police ICAC Task Force was assisted by the Orland Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office and the Noble County Jail.
State police said anyone having any information related to crimes against children is encouraged to contact a local law enforcement agency or visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website missingkids.com/home and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.
