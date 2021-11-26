Just like clockwork, Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in downtown Angola on Friday night to greet hundreds of boys and girls and their parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles and friends. After taking three laps around the mound, Santa and Mrs. Claus departed the Barney family sleigh, joined the throngs of people in the northwest quadrant of the Public Square and lit downtown Angola’s Christmas decorations, including the largest Christmas tree — the garland that stretches from the mound to the base of Columbia atop the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument. Later, Santa greeted boys and girls to learn of their Christmas wishes on a stage in The Brokaw Movie House. The event is put on by the Downtown Angola Coalition with many volunteers.
