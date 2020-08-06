ANGOLA — In-person educational tours put on by the Historic Preservation Commission won’t be happening this year, but that doesn’t mean the commission doesn’t have something in the works for Halloween.
Instead of a live tour, the commission is putting together a haunted downtown tour that will be filmed and available for viewing online.
Commission member Lou Ann Homan is spearheading the virtual tour and will be collecting ghost stories and historical information to put together for other commission members to present on camera.
Homan said during a meeting of the commission held Tuesday that she will work with local independent filmmaker Jacob McNeal to get the videos made and editing done for the finished product, working around schedules of commission members to make sure everyone that wants to help is able.
The hope is to have the video complete and live for viewing by Halloween.
Typically, the commission does educational tours for the public on varying topics such as architecture and building historical significance.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put the in-person tours on hold, for now.
The commission also welcomed its newest member, Claudia Camargo, during Tuesday’s meeting.
Camargo moved to the Angola area 18 years ago.
“I thought at first maybe it would be a step into going elsewhere, but that has turned out to be false,” she said.
She became interested in joining the commission because she feels her heart is in Angola and getting to know the history to teach it to her son is important.
She fills a seat vacated by Andrea Mitofsky.
The commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings are now held in the Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Suite 1B.
