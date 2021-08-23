ORLAND —The historic Joyce Public Library in downtown Orland has gone through some renovation and repairs and is ready to show it all off to the public on Sunday.
More than a century ago, the Joyce Public Library building was erected at the northeast corner of S.R. 120 and S.R. 327 in downtown Orland. Structurally sound but in need of repairs, the renovations that began earlier this year will be unveiled at an open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
Before the tuck point renovations began on the building’s facade, volunteers — Bonnie Hollman, Charlene and Richard Kelly, Jo Crawford, Judy Milleman and brother and sister Kim Norton and Dareen McClelland — cleaned and organized the rooms throughout the library’s interior, bringing to life the historical memorabilia that have helped shape the town of Orland, the birthplace of Steuben County.
Walking through the main entrance, past the stacks, is a showcase of the Orland High School graduating classes from 1897 to 1964.
“You may also locate the Orland High School Year Books for sale for $5 each,” said library volunteer, Dareen McClelland. “What a great Christmas present for your family or that genealogist friend.”
McClelland said the center room on the upper floor is where visitors will find the yearbooks along with additional Orland High School memorabilia including shirts, cheerleader sweaters, a letterman’s jacket and many pictures.
The original old library section is still in use with books available for checkout upon signing a special waiver.
“William Joyce’s diploma is framed and on the wall in this room,” McClelland said. “It will bring back many fond memories for those who walked up the sidewalk from the school and up the back stairway to sign out their library books for the week.”
The library’s music corner offers a look into Orland musical history by way of pictures and artifacts from the Orland Band, organized in 1880, Orland native and world-renowned musician, Herbert “Bert” Brown, nationally recognized clarinetist, Glen “Red” Dando, who lived on Barry Street, or as it used to be referred to, “Pig Tail Alley,” said McClelland.
“Both musicians played and traveled with some of the most outstanding concert bands including Sousa, Pryor and Bachman bands,” McClelland added.
Maintaining the library’s local heritage theme is its War Room, bringing to life Orland’s contribution to the American Civil War, World War I and World War II with local artifacts including 89-year-old Orland resident Joe Kiess’ U.S. Army issued uniform.
Archived obituaries of Orland residents dating to 1869 can also be viewed in the War Room.
“Geraldine Norton began saving the obituaries of her family and Orland residents around 1920 and her daughter-in-law, Dorcas Norton, continues to collect and paste them in small blue binders for the public to peruse,” McClelland said.
Library volunteers will be in the Archive/Museum room to provide additional information as requested or “guide you to photos and binders which contain businesses and their employees from long ago,” said McClelland.
Fire & Ice Italian Ice will have several flavors, including some new ones, for sale outside the library. McClelland said Dorcas Norton’s famous sugar cookies will be available along with bottled water.
McClelland said, despite many renovations having been completed over the last year, “donations are being accepted for ceiling lights for the second floor, curtains for main floor windows, mural restoration and a new railing for the ramp on the west side of the building. Memorial donations are another way to support the library.”
