ANGOLA — Do what you love, do it every day and take school seriously. People who value and work for their education have more options when they are adults.
That’s the message Eric Thomas — a nationally known motivational speaker who shortens his moniker to ET — shared with 700 Angola Middle School students and staff Tuesday afternoon.
“I found this group to be very mature and I could speak about some things I never speak about,” said Thomas in a short interview after the school-wide assembly in the gym.
Thomas, who dropped out of school at 16 years old and eventually rose himself out of homelessness and to a PhD, started his talk with a short life story with a simple moral: don’t drop out of school.
Thomas didn’t like his parents’ strict rules, so he left home and lived in abandoned buildings, working 12-hour shifts at McDonald’s for food and a warm place to be. His pastor, Phillip Willis, helped steer him to a bachelor’s degree in education from Oakwood University then to a master’s at Michigan State.
“He told me to pay it forward,” Thomas said.
Thomas has written 10 books and has spoken for Fortune 500 companies such as General Electric, Quicken Loans, AT&T, Nike, Under Armour, New Balance and UPS and continues to consult for major league sports franchises within Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the National Football League and Major League Soccer.
His goal is to win the Nobel prize. He’s stepped away from corporate speaking engagements. Thomas said there are plenty of inspirational coaches waiting to help business people learn how to make more money.
Thomas, a teacher at heart, said he wants to help children.
He encouraged the middle schoolers to answer his questions, and took money out of his pocket and handed bills to a few students who answered particularly well. He gave away about $100 during the 45-minute assembly.
He told the youth they should stay in school and do their best. Educated people have more options, he said.
There were times in his life when he made decisions based on peer pressure, he said, and he regrets now being disobedient to his parents and not trying to make them proud.
A person is only a teenager for seven years, he explained. His friends when he was a teenager weren’t there when he graduated from college, Thomas said, but his mother was.
As a child, his mother supported him by working at an automotive manufacturer in Detroit. The auto industry was a main employer of Detroit area people, Thomas said, but that did not mean he had to work at a factory.
“You don’t have to do what everybody in this town is doing,” Thomas said. His newest book is titled, “You Ain’t the Boss of Me.”
People can create their own realities by choosing something they enjoy and learning to do it well. Thomas likes to teach. When he was young, he also liked to play violin but quit playing because other kids didn’t appreciate it.
He asked how many of the students had given up on something because they were being pressured or made fun of.
“Today that stops,” Thomas said with emphasis.
He doesn’t always talk about the violin, he said, but at Angola Middle School the students didn’t just interact with his speech, they also seemed genuinely interested in getting to know him.
“I’m here today because I want to be here,” Thomas told the students. Last year, he had 600 speaking opportunities and accepted 31 of them. Because of his professional success, he is able to offer reasonable rates for schools like Angola Middle School, he said during the interview.
He told the students after they have picked something they are interested in to pursue it with passion.
“Do it with all your heart,” he said. “Do it great ... Do it every single day.”
Being the best at something doesn’t happen overnight, it takes consistent work.
“If there is a part of school you like,” Thomas said, “I want you to take that serious.” The rest of the school work, he said — just do it anyway.
“Anything is possible if you apply yourself,” Thomas said.
He asked how many of the students taught themselves to use TikTok or Snapchat, and most of the hands went up. He asked how many had taught adults to use social media, and many hands went up again.
Then, he told the students, they should be able to apply themselves to their school work and achieve it by working not just in school, but after school and on the weekend, by taking it seriously and not expecting the teacher to bear the brunt of the educational load.
When he introduced Thomas, Principal Ryan Bounds told the students he’d brought them the top motivational speaker in America.
“You will remember this the rest of your life,” he said.
